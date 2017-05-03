West Indies leads Pakistan by 183 with 1 wicket, 1 day left

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) West Indies collapsed in the evening session to reach 264-9 at stumps on day four of the second test for a 183-run lead over Pakistan on Wednesday, setting up a potentially intriguing final day.

Pakistan legspinner Yasir Shah took his 10th test five-for, finishing with 6-90, including the key wickets of Shai Hope for 90 and Kraigg Brathwaite for 43.

Hope was caught high at cover by Azhar Ali as West Indies went from 235-4 to 236-7 after tea at Kensington Oval.

Devendra Bishoo (16) and Shannon Gabriel (0) are the last men at the crease for West Indies.

Pakistan scored 393 in reply to the hosts’ first-innings 312.

Pakistan leads the three-match series 1-0 and is seeking its first test-series win in the Caribbean.