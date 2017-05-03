West Indies leads Pakistan by 116 runs at tea in 2nd test
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) West Indies fought its way back into the second test against Pakistan on Wednesday, reaching 197-4 in its second innings at tea on day four with a 116-run lead over the tourists.
Shai Hope scored his first test half-century and is undefeated on 68. Vishaul Singh is 18 not out.
West Indies resumed after lunch on 112-3 and scored 85 runs in the session for the loss of only Roston Chase (23), who sent the ball back to bowler Yasir Shah (2-69) in the 60th over.
Earlier, after resuming on 40-1 overnight at Kensington Oval, West Indies lost Shimron Hetmyer (22) for the addition of just one run, with the left-hander clean bowled by Mohammad Amir in the 17th over.
Kraigg Brathwaite helped steady the home side before he was caught at first slip by Younis Khan off a delivery from Yasir for 43 in the 34th.
West Indies started the day still 41 runs behind, after Pakistan had reached 393 in reply to the hosts’ first-innings total of 312.
Any West Indies lead of 150 or more could pose serious problems for Pakistan on a roughed-up wicket. The tourists lost three cheap wickets in its final innings in the first test before successfully chasing only 32.
Pakistan leads the three-match series 1-0 and is bidding for its first-ever test series win in the Caribbean.