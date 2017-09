LONDON (AP) West Indies was 93-3 in its second innings and led England by 22 runs at stumps on Day 2 of the third test at Lord’s on Friday.

West Indies 123 (Kieran Powell 39; Ben Stokes 6-22) and 93-3 (Shai Hope 35 not out; James Anderson 2-17), leads England 194 (Ben Stokes 60; Kemar Roach 5-72, Jason Holder 4-54) by 22 runs.