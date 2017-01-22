Warner, Zampa carry Australia to 86-run win against Pak

SYDNEY (AP) David Warner struck yet another century at the Sydney Cricket Ground and leg-spinner Adam Zampa took 3-55 in Australia’s convincing 86-run victory against Pakistan in the fourth one-day international that gave the hosts an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series on Sunday.

Warner continued his hot run of form at the SCG when he made 130 to lead Australia to 353-6 against sluggish Pakistan fielding despite Hasan Ali’s 5-52.

Zampa, playing his first match of the series, then chipped in with the wickets of top-scorer Sharjeel Khan (74) and Mohammad Hafeez (40) as Australia bowled out Pakistan for 267 in 43.5 overs.

”It’s the home crowd, absolutely love playing here,” Warner said. ”I was quite slow tonight, but it’s always special to put the boys in a great position.”

Sharjeel had kept Pakistan in the reckoning with his hard-hitting and the left-handed opening batsman bludgeoned 10 fours and three sixes in his 47-ball whirlwind knock.

But Australia came back strongly in the 17th over through Zampa when Sharjeel couldn’t clear Warner at long on and Pakistan’s chase never got its momentum back.

Shoaib Malik scored a fighting 47 off 61 balls before he fell to another Warner brilliant catch in the deep and Umar Akmal’s (11) struggles in the series continued when he top-edged a gentle catch off Mitchell Starc’s slower delivery.

Josh Hazlewood, who had earlier removed fit-again Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in his first over, brought an early end to Pakistan’s chase when he claimed the last two wickets off successive deliveries and also completed a tally of 50 wickets in ODIs.

”David Warner was outstanding with the bat … and the bowlers then backed it up,” Smith said.

”The wicket did not change much. Probably winning four tosses at a wrong time, I hope I have some luck in India as well.”

Earlier, it was Warner’s sixth century in his last 11 innings in Sydney, including his hundred before lunch in the third test against Pakistan in January.

After combining in a 92-run opening partnership with Usman Khawaja (30), Warner added 120 with captain Steve Smith (49) for Australia’s second wicket to set the tone of the innings.

Warner and Smith were out within two balls of each other in the same over bowled by Hasan Ali as Australia’s innings briefly faltered and it slipped from 212-1 to 213-3.

But Travis Head (51) and Glenn Maxwell (78) then added a century partnership from 63 balls to restore Australia’s momentum.

Maxwell was out to the last ball of the innings after reaching his half century from 34 balls and taking his total to 78 runs from only 44 deliveries with 10 fours and a six.

Warner started at a rapid pace, racing to his half century from 35 balls to match his previous-fastest 50 in one-day internationals. He slowed a little and at one point went 41 balls without a boundary but still posted his 12th ODI century from only 98 balls with nine fours and a six.

Warner lost his balance while chasing a wide delivery from Hasan outside off stump that found the outside edge and gave Rizwan a difficult, tumbling catch. Warner made 130 from 119 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes.

Smith had a reprieve when on 10 when he was dropped in the gully and survived Pakistan’s review of an lbw appeal when he was 41. His luck ran out one run short of his half century and two balls after Warner had fallen when he walked across his stumps and was struck low on the pad by a ball that tailed in.

”Always tough to chase 354,” said Azhar, who returned to lead Pakistan after missing the last two matches due to hamstring injury. ”In the field we missed the opportunities. It was below par, and that allowed Australia to score that amount of runs.”