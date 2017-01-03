Warner ton leads Australia to 126-0 at lunch on day 1

SYDNEY (AP) David Warner became the first player to score a hundred in the opening session of a test in Australia as he led the hosts to 126-0 at lunch on the first day of the third test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Warner’s sparkling 100 not out, with 17 boundaries, seized momentum for the series sweep-chasing hosts, after captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat.

It is just the fifth time in test history a century has been scored in the first session of a match.

Warner joins fellow Australians Victor Trumper (1902 in Manchester), Charlie Macartney (1926 in Leeds) and Don Bradman (1930 in Leeds) as well as Pakistan’s Majid Khan (1976 in Karachi) among those to have achieved the feat.

Matt Renshaw played a solid supporting role to be 25 not out at lunch, but the first session belonged to Warner.

The left-hander plundered 23 runs off two Sohail Khan overs to set the tone and forced Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq into early bowling and field changes to try to stem the flow of runs.

The ploy failed as Australia continued to dominate the bowling, raising its 50 off just 8.1 overs in 47 minutes.

Warner brought up his own half-century off 42 balls, with 10 boundaries in the 14th over.

Australia then reached its 100 without loss after 21 overs.

Warner completed his remarkable century off 78 balls, with a cut shot for three on the second ball of the final over before lunch. The diminutive opener removed his helmet and did his trademark leap to celebrate his 18th test century, and third in Sydney, in front of an appreciative crowd at his home ground.

Both teams made two changes from the second test last week at Melbourne, with allrounder Hilton Cartwright selected for his test debut at the expense of batsman Nic Maddinson at No.6, while left-arm orthodox spinner Steve O’Keefe replaced paceman Jackson Bird.

For Pakistan, seamer Imran Khan came into the Pakistan team for Sohail Khan, with Sharjeel Khan replacing opener Sami Aslam.