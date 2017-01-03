Warner joins Bradman, Trumper in scoring ton before lunch

SYDNEY (AP) David Warner joined an elite group of batsmen including Don Bradman and Victor Trumper to have scored a century in the opening session of a test with a milestone innings Tuesday in the series-concluding match against Pakistan.

Warner joined fellow Australians Trumper (1902 in Manchester), Charlie Macartney (1926 in Leeds) and Bradman (1930 in Leeds) as well as Pakistan’s Majid Khan (1976 in Karachi) among the batsmen to have achieved the feat, and is the first to do so in the 140 years of test cricket in Australia.

”It’s obviously an honor to be alongside those names and I had absolutely no idea about that stat,” Warner said after the close of play. ”I knew about hundreds in a session but not that stat at all.”

”It’s rewarding as an individual but as we know this game is a team sport and I’m just happy to get the guys off to a good start.”

The left-handed opener plundered an insipid Pakistan bowling attack and frequently punctured the defensive field placements with powerful strokes in raising his 50 off 42 balls.

Warner increased his rate as the lunch break loomed and completed his remarkable century off 78 balls, including 17 boundaries, with a cut shot for three on the second ball of the last over before the interval. He removed his helmet and did his trademark leap to celebrate the century in front of his home crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It was his 18th test hundred and third at the SCG, following centuries against India (101) in 2015 and the West Indies (122 not out) last year.

He and Matt Renshaw shared a 151-run stand, before Warner was dismissed shortly after lunch for 113 off 95 balls when he edged through to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed off Wahab Riaz.

”I always ride my luck and I play it the way I see it,” said Warner. ”I live by the sword and die by the sword whether it’s the first ball or the last ball.”

Australia finished the day at 365-3 and is seeking a series sweep after winning the first two tests at Brisbane and Melbourne.