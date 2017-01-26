Warner & Head lead Australia to 57-run win over Pakistan

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) Career-best centuries by David Warner and Travis Head in an explosive opening partnership of 284 launched Australia to a 57-run win over Pakistan in the fifth and final one-day international on Thursday.

Australia won the series 4-1.

The match also brought a merciless end to a woeful tour by Pakistan, which won just the one ODI and lost the test series 3-0.

Warner’s abundant summer of runs continued with 179 in a record stand with maiden century-maker Head, who hit 128 to propel the home team to 369-7 after captain Steve Smith won his fifth successive toss in the series and opted to bat on Australia Day.

Pakistan always lagged behind in the run-chase, and was bowled out for 312 in 49.1 overs despite Babar Azam (100) and opening batsman Sharjeel Khan’s (79) century partnership for the second wicket. Umar Akmal’s late onslaught of 46 off 40 balls couldn’t challenge Australia’s dominant bowling, led by Mitchell Starc, who finished with 4-42 and also plucked a smart two-handed low catch at third man.

Shoaib Malik retired hurt on 10, when his left arm was hit by a delivery from Pat Cummins.

”We’ve played some pretty good cricket over the last couple of games,” Smith said.

”Davey has been absolutely outstanding, and I thought Travis Head played very well to get his first ODI hundred.”

Sharjeel scored his third half-century in a row, but his 130-run stand with Azam was broken when Sharjeel mistimed a pull shot off Starc and skied a catch to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade. Starc’s next over snared Mohammad Hafeez off an edge.

Azam made a fighting century but never looked to threaten Australia’s imposing total before he got a leading edge while attempting to smash Josh Hazlewood over midwicket.

”Today, again, it was a very tough total to chase. Credit goes to Australia, especially David Warner and Travis Head,” Pakistan captain Azhar Ali said.

”Tosses didn’t go our way either, but it’s part of the game, you can’t really practice that … tough teams don’t care whether they win the toss.”

Earlier, Warner achieved his highest ODI score in the best opening stand for Australia in ODI history, and the best by any team against Pakistan. The 284 was just two runs short of the best by any opening pair in the history of ODIs.

Head batted mostly in Warner’s shadow, and his steady progress to a maiden century was eclipsed by his partner’s 13th ODI century, his sixth of the season, and his second in the series.

Head, playing his 19th ODI, was promoted to open when Usman Khawaja was omitted.

Warner dashed to his century from only 78 balls, and to his 150 from 107 deliveries.

Warner’s score of 179 was the third highest by an Australian in ODIs, surpassing his own previous best of 178 against Afghanistan in the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Only Matthew Hayden (181 not out) and Shane Watson (185 not out) have scored more.

Warner was dropped from the very first ball of the match, by Azhar at second slip from the bowling of Mohammad Amir, though the chance was a very difficult one.

Warner suffered from cramp in the late stages of his innings, began to play with even more abandon, and was finally caught by Azam at point from the bowling of Junaid Khan in the 42nd over.

Hasan Ali conceded 100 runs off his 10 overs for the wickets of Matthew Wade and Head, who departed in the 47th over when Azhar juggled but hung onto a catch.