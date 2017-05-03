Tripathi hits 93 as Supergiant beats Knight Riders in IPL

KOLKATA, India (AP) Rahul Tripathi struck a spectacular 93 runs from just 52 deliveries to guide Rising Pune Supergiant to a four-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Knight Riders were limited to 155-8 from their 20 overs on home turf, with Manish Pandey (37) and New Zealander Colin de Grandhomme (36) leading the charge after losing the toss.

Supergiant’s winning reply of 158-6 was a one-man-team effort from Tripathi, with only two of his teammates managing to get into double figures – England allrounder Ben Stokes (14) and Ajinkya Rahane (11).

”I enjoyed my batting today,” said a beaming Tripathi, who hammered nine boundaries and seven sixes in his innings.

Supergiant moved up to third in the standings, level on points with second-placed Knight Riders and two points behind leader Mumbai Indians, which has played a game less.

Tight bowling helped Supergiant keep Knight Riders at bay, with Jaydev Unadkat returning figures of 2-28 from his four overs, while 17-year-old Washington Sundar took an impressive 2-18 from two overs.

After conceding just six runs in his opening spell of two overs, Unadkat returned to dismiss Grandhomme in the 17th over.

It needed a quick-fire 30 off 16 balls from Suryakumar Yadav to get Knight Riders past the 150-run mark.

If Supergiant had any doubts about reaching the total, there were none for Tripathi, whose remarkable knock ended when he was caught off a delivery from England’s Chris Woakes, the pick of the Knight Riders’ bowlers with 3-18.

Australia’s Dan Christian wrapped up the victory with a sweetly struck six off the second delivery of the final over.