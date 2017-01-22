Stokes pushes England to 321-8 in 3rd ODI vs. India

KOLKATA, India (AP) Thanks to a late charge by Ben Stokes, England finished with 321-8 in 50 overs against India in the third ODI at Kolkata. Stokes scored 57 not out off 39 balls to propel the innings late on, after Jason Roy (65) and Jonny Bairstow (56) both scored half-centuries.

Put into bat, England got off to a slow start as the new ball proved lively, prompting several miscues and close calls, as Roy and Sam Billings (35) brought up their 50-stand in 66 balls.

Roy scored his eighth ODI half-century off 41 balls, and put on 98 runs for the opening wicket with Billings. He hit 10 fours and a six. Billings was caught at short fine leg off Ravindra Jadeja (2-62) in the 18th over.

Two overs later he bowled Roy too, for a third time in three matches. But Bairstow and skipper Eoin Morgan (43) put on 84 runs for the third wicket to steady the innings.

Despite the slow start, England crossed 150 in the 28th over and looked set for another big score. Morgan survived an lbw shout in the next over off Jasprit Bumrah, via DRS review, and Bairstow also survived in the same 29th over as he was caught at third man off a no ball.

They put on 50 runs off 59 balls, before Morgan was out caught at fine leg off Hardik Pandya (3-49) in the 34th over. That dismissal stalled England’s progress as the medium-pace all-rounder bowled a tidy spell.

England crossed 200 in the 35th over, while Bairstow scored his third ODI half-century off 58 balls. But, they lost Jos Buttler (11) immediately afterwards when he was caught at cover off Pandya. He also accounted for Bairstow, who was caught at backward point.

The visitors were reduced to 246-6 in the 43rd over, when Bumrah dismissed Moeen Ali (2) cheaply. Stokes and Chris Woakes (34) then added 73 runs off just 40 balls, as some late hitting helped England cross 300 in the penultimate over.

Stokes scored his eighth ODI half-century off 34 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes. Woakes hit four fours and a six in his 19-ball stay. Both Woakes and Liam Plunkett (1) were run-out in the final over as England reached a competitive total.