Stokes picked by England for Ashes despite arrest

LONDON (AP) Ben Stokes was included in England’s 16-man squad for the Ashes series in Australia, a day after the allrounder was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm on a night out.

Stokes, who was also retained as vice-captain, was picked for the tour purely on cricketing grounds although he won’t be playing in an ODI against West Indies on Wednesday in the wake of the incident early Monday.

Three uncapped players – paceman Craig Overton, legspinner Mason Crane and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes – were called up to the squad that was announced Wednesday. James Vince returned for the first time since August 2016 and fellow batsman Gary Ballance is back after fracturing a finger in a test against South Africa in July.

The Ashes tour starts Nov. 4 and comprises five test matches.