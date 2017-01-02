Sri Lanka wins toss, send South Africa in to bat in 2nd test

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second cricket test against South Africa at Newlands on Monday.

With overcast conditions and a green tinge on the pitch, captain Angelo Mathews gave his seam bowlers the opportunity to put the visitors back in the series following Sri Lanka’s 206-run loss in the first test.

Sri Lanka made two changes to the XI with batsman Kusal Perera replaced by Upul Tharanga, and 19-year-old fast bowler Lahiru Kumara drafted in for Dushmantha Chameera.

South Africa retained an unchanged lineup as it sought to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Lineups:

South Africa: Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Kagiso Rabada.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara.