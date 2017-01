Sri Lanka picks uncapped de Silva for T20s vs. South Africa

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) Sri Lanka named uncapped all-rounder Thikshila de Silva on Wednesday in a 15-member squad for the three Twenty20 internationals against South Africa.

The squad also included left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan, who has impressed in test cricket but has still not played a T20 international.

Danushka Gunathilaka, Seekkuge Prasanna, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunarathna, Sachith Pathirana, Lakshan Sadakan and Nuwan Kulasekara will depart for South Africa on Thursday to join captain Angelo Mathews and the others who are part of the test squad currently in South Africa.

—

The squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Seekkuge Prasanna, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya Silva, Asela Gunarathna, Sachith Pathirana, Lakshan Sadakan, Thikshila de Silva and Nuwan Kulasekara.