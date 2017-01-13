Sri Lanka bowls out South Africa for 426

JOHANNESBURG (AP) Sri Lanka seamers Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara took four wickets apiece to bowl South Africa out for 426 on the second afternoon of the third Test at the Wanderers on Friday.

On a lively pitch, Pradeep had four batsmen caught behind the wicket during the morning session before Kumara cleaned up the tail as South Africa lost its last seven wickets for the addition of 80 runs.

Pradeep finished with figures of 4-78, which included the wicket of Hashim Amla (134), while Kumara took 4-107.

South Africa’s first day total of 338-3 had been built on the back of Amla’s hundred in his 100th test and JP Duminy’s superb 155 as they shared a 292-run stand for the third wicket. But Sri Lanka’s seamers were much improved on the second day, with Suranga Lakmal unlucky not to pick up early wickets as he bowled a fierce spell up front.

Angelo Mathews was also accurate and dismissed nightwatchman Duanne Olivier, before Pradeep hit the line and length required to find the edge of the bat.

After Faf du Plessis (16) and Temba Bavuma (0) were both caught in the slips, Amla was brilliantly caught by wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal as he dived to his right.

Vernon Philander (0) followed soon after, as Pradeep’s morning spell yielded 4-25 in seven overs.

Kumara grabbed the final two wickets after lunch, with Wayne Parnell (23) and Quinton de Kock (33) both holing out to deep point as they looked for quick runs.