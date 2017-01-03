Sri Lanka bowled out for 110 as South Africa tightens grip

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) Seamers Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada claimed four wickets apiece to bowl Sri Lanka out cheaply and leave South Africa in a strong position on day two of the second test at Newlands on Tuesday.

Philander recorded figures of 4-27, while Rabada took 4-37 as Sri Lanka was skittled out for 110 in response to South Africa’s 392 earlier in the day.

With more than three days still to play, South Africa opted not to enforce the follow-on before reaching 35-0 in the second innings to lead by 317 runs at stumps.

While Rabada made the important breakthroughs in the top order, Philander picked up four wickets in just two overs to end the Sri Lankan innings in 43 overs and reach 150 wickets in the test game.

”Coming here to the home of cricket is a really good place to play,” Philander said. ”With reaching 150 at Newlands, I couldn’t have asked for a better place to take it.

”Hopefully there are still a lot more wickets to take in my career going forward.”

Although openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Kaushal Silva saw out the first 15 overs, reaching 31-0, their hard work was undone by a spectacular collapse.

Rabada got the ball rolling when his extra pace led Silva (11) to play on, and a rash shot from Kusal Mendis (11) against left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj brought his downfall moments before the tea break.

After the interval Rabada removed Karunaratne (24) to record his 50th test dismissal, then forced Angelo Mathews to fend tamely to second slip.

”He bowled a very good spell for us just after tea that really set up the rest of the game for us,” Philander said of the 21-year-old Rabada. ”He has got those moments and spells in him.

”There’s still a lot of be seen of `KG’ and hopefully he can fire in the rest of the series for us as well.”

After Dinesh Chandimal edged Rabada through to the wicketkeeper to reduce Sri Lanka to 78-6, Philander got in on the act as he dismissed Rangana Herath and Suranga Lakmal in one over, and Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Pradeep in the next one.

South Africa’s dominant position was all the more impressive for the fact that it had lost the toss and been asked to bat in tricky conditions on the opening day.

Dean Elgar’s career-best 129 was followed by Quinton de Kock’s third test hundred on the second morning, as his 101 helped the host progress from an overnight 297-6.

De Kock eventually fell to 19-year-old fast bowler Kumara, who became the second youngest Sri Lankan to claim a five-wicket haul in test cricket as he recorded figures of 6-122.

”I am pretty pleased with the effort,” Kumara said. ”The pitch was outstanding and the fielders were superb in the way that they snapped up all the catches.”

South Africa’s total was also boosted by Maharaj’s unbeaten 32 down the order.