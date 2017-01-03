Sri Lanka bowled out for 110 as South Africa tighten grip

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) South Africa seamers Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada claimed four wickets apiece to bowl Sri Lanka out for 110 on day two of the second test at Newlands on Tuesday.

After Rabada made the important breakthroughs in the top order, Philander picked up four wickets in just two overs to end the Sri Lankan innings in just 43 overs.

Philander recorded figures of 4-27, while Rabada took 4-37 to give South Africa a first-innings lead of 282 after it had been dismissed for 392 earlier in the day.

Quinton de Kock registered his third test century on the second morning, while Lahiru Kumara picked up his maiden five-wicket haul, taking 6-122.

With more than three days still to play, South Africa opted not to enforce the follow-on.

Although openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Kaushal Silva saw out the first 15 overs, reaching 31-0, their hard work was undone by a spectacular collapse.

Rabada got the ball rolling when his extra pace led Silva (11) to play on, and a rash shot from Kusal Mendis (11) against left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj brought his downfall moments before the tea break.

After the interval Rabada removed Karunaratne (23) and Angelo Mathews in quick succession, while Dhananjaya de Silva (16) was trapped lbw as he came down the pitch to Maharaj.

After Dinesh Chandimal edged Rabada through to the wicketkeeper to reduce Sri Lanka to 78-6, Philander got in on the act as he dismissed Rangana Herath and Suranga Lakmal in one over, and Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Pradeep in the next one.

South Africa’s dominant position was all the more impressive for the fact that it had lost the toss and been asked to bat in tricky conditions on the opening day.

Dean Elgar’s career-best 129 was followed by Quinton de Kock’s third test hundred on the second morning, as his 101 helped the host progress from an overnight 297-6.

De Kock eventually fell to 19-year-old fast bowler Kumara, who became the second youngest Sri Lankan to claim a five-wicket haul in test cricket as he recorded figures of 6-122.

South Africa’s total was also boosted by Maharaj’s unbeaten 32 down the order.