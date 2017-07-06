Sri Lanka beats Zimbabwe by 8 wickets, leads ODI series 2-1

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) Openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella scored their maiden international centuries to help Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the third one-dayer for a 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Thursday.

Zimbabwe, made to bat first, scored a formidable 310-8 in 50 overs.

But Gunathilaka and Dickwella made light of the chase with a 229-run opening partnership to enable Sri Lanka to win with 16 deliveries to spare.

Gunathilaka scored 116 off 111 deliveries including 15 boundaries and a six.

Dickwella made 102 off 116 balls including 14 boundaries.

After they were dismissed in consecutive overs, Sri Lanka was steered home by Upul Tharanga, who was unbeaten on 44, and Kusal Mendis, who was 28 not out.

Earlier, opening batsman Hamilton Masakadza hit 111 in Zimbabwe’s challenging score.

Masakadza lost his partner Solomon Mire on 13 ay 39-1. But he shared 127 runs for the second wicket with Tarisai Musakanda, who made 48.

Masakadza made 111 from 98 balls, hitting 15 boundaries and a six in his fifth ODI century.

Sean Williams (43), Sikandar Raza (25 not out), and Peter Moor (24) made handy contributions down the order.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Asela Gunaratne picked up two wickets each for Sri Lanka, which was fined for a slow over rate. Match referee Chris Broad from England ruled Sri Lanka was one over short at the end of the allotted time.

Captain Angelo Mathews was fined 20 percent of his match fee and each of his teammates were fined 10 percent, the ICC said in a statement. Mathews faces suspension if the team repeats the offense in an ODI in the next 12 months, and he is captain.

The fourth match is on Saturday.