Sri Lanka bats first in 4th ODI vs. Zimbabwe

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has won the toss and elected to bat first in the fourth one-day cricket international against Zimbabwe at Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota, on Saturday.

Sri Lanka leads the five-match series 2-1 and made one change from the last match. It handed a first one-day cap to pace bowler Asitha Fernando in place of Nuwan Pradeep.

Zimbabwe also made a change bringing in seamer Chris Mpofu in place off Carl Mumba.