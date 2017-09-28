Sri Lanka 143-3 at lunch vs Pakistan in 1st test

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Sri Lanka stabilized its first innings in the afternoon session to reach 143-3 at tea on the opening day of the first test against Pakistan on Thursday.

Sri Lanka’s decision to bat first had appeared to backfire after reaching 61-3 at lunch.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne was 81 not out at tea.

Veteran legspinner Yasir Shah took 2-18 for Pakistan in the morning – Kusal Mendis was caught behind for 10 and Lahiru Thirimanne went leg before wicket for a duck.

Kaushal Silva (12) was the other wicket to fall before lunch on what was expected to be a batting-friendly wicket at Sheikh Zayed stadium.