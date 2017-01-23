Southee reaches 200 wickets, NZ takes control vs. Bangladesh

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) Tim Southee snared his 200th test wicket on Monday as New Zealand took a commanding position on day four of the second test against Bangladesh.

At tea, Bangladesh was 100-5 in its second innings, having trailed by 65 runs on first innings.

Southee dismissed Tamim Iqbal (8) and first test double century-maker Shakib Al Hasan (9) between lunch and tea to become the fifth New Zealander after Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori, Chris Martin and Chris Cairns to take 200 test wickets.

Bangladesh lost two wickets before erasing the first-innings deficit and two more shortly afterwards. At tea, 18-year-old Nazmul Hossain was 10 not out and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan about to come to the crease.

The match was following the pattern of the first test in Wellington in which Bangladesh performed strongly in the first innings before faltering in the second to hand New Zealand a comfortable win.

After scoring 289, batting first on losing the toss, Bangladesh had New Zealand 260-7 by stumps on the rain -shortened second day, with all of day three lost to rain.

Henry Nicholls, who resumed at 56 not out, marshalled the tail order to guide New Zealand to 354 and to establish a good lead.

He was out for 98 – the ninth wicket to fall – only two runs short of a maiden test century.

New Zealand strengthened its position in the match and series when it snatched five wickets before tea; two each to Southee and Neil Wagner.

Southee first dismissed Iqbal with a classic leg-side trap, luring the batsman into a pull shot that went straight to Mitchell Santner at deep square leg.

He then achieved a valued trophy in claiming Shakib’s wicket as his 200th. He drew the batsman into a slash outside off stump and Colin de Grandhomme held a catch above his head at gully.

De Grandhomme already had a wicket of his own, removing Soumya Sarkar (36) who edged a catch to Jeet Raval at second slip.

The veteran Mahmudullah (38) was left to steady the innings but was furious with himself when he edged an innocuous delivery from Wagner onto is stumps.

Sabbir Rahman fell without scoring, immediately before lunch, caught by wicketkeeper B.J. Watling while trying to ride a short-pitched ball from Wagner.