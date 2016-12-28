South Africa openers build 165-run lead over Sri Lanka

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) South Africa’s openers built a 165-run lead over Sri Lanka before rain forced a second delay on Day 3 of the first cricket test at St. George’s Park on Wednesday.

South Africa moved to 84-0 in its second innings with another solid partnership from Dean Elgar (43 not out) and Stephen Cook (38 not out) after their 104-run opening stand in the first innings.

They pushed South Africa into a very strong position in the series opener, and followed on from seam bowler Vernon Philander’s 5-45 to dismiss Sri Lanka for 205 in its first innings at the start of the day.

South Africa was in charge throughout the rain-affected, stop-start day, starting when Philander removed Sri Lanka top-scorer Dhananjaya de Silva for 43 off the first ball of the morning.