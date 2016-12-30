South Africa beats Sri Lanka by 206 runs in 1st test
AP
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 206 runs in the first cricket test at St. George’s Park on Friday for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
—
Scores:
South Africa 1st innings: 286 (JP Duminy 63, Stephen Cook 59; Suranga Lakmal 5-63, Rangana Herath 2-48).
Sri Lanka 1st innings: 205 (Dhananjaya de Silva 43, Angelo Mathews 39; Vernon Philander 5-45, Kyle Abbott 3-63).
South Africa 2nd innings: 406-6 dec. (Stephen Cook 117, Quinton de Kock 69, Faf du Plessis 67 not out; Dhananjaya de Silva 2-91).
Sri Lanka 2nd innings: 281 in 96.3 overs (Angelo Mathews 59, Kusal Mendis 58; Kagiso Rabada 3-77, Keshav Maharaj 3-86).