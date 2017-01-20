Revamped Bangladesh makes 289 on day one of 2nd test vs. NZ

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) Tim Southee and Trent Boult took nine wickets between them on Friday as New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh for 289 on the opening day of the second test at Hagley Oval.

Southee took 5-94 and Boult 4-87 as New Zealand kept Bangladesh to a sub-300 score as intended after having won the toss and sent the tourists in to bat. The final wicket fell just two minutes before the scheduled stumps time.

New Zealand used only four bowlers – all seamers – on a pitch that was green but relatively placid. The bowling was patchy in quality, but they were let down by four dropped catching chances.

Bangladesh did well to bat through the day after being sent in, considering it was missing several leading players through injury.

Captain Mushfiqur Rahim was ruled out because of mild concussion suffered when he was struck by a bouncer during the lost first test. He passed the captaincy to opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and the wicketkeeping gloves to Nurul Hasan, who was one of two players making a test debut.

Opening batsman Imrul Kayes was unavailable with a leg injury and was replaced by Soumya Sarkar who achieved his maiden half century in his fourth test and top-scored with 86.

Mominul Haque was sidelined with a rib injury and his place was taken by 18-year-old Nazmul Hossain who matched his age on debut, scoring 18, while joining Nurul (47) in a critical 53-run partnership between the debutants.

In the only unforced change, fast bowler Rubel Hossain was chosen ahead of Subashis Roy and made a valuable unbeaten 16 in a last-wicket partnership with Kamrul Islam which lasted 39 minutes. Rubel was stuck a painful blow on the elbow by Southee, requiring lengthy medical treatment, but continued his innings until stumps.

Kamrul batted doggedly for 92 minutes, scoring just two runs, to frustrate the New Zealand bowlers.

New Zealand’s regular used of bouncers, especially against tailenders, prompted discussions late in the day between Australian umpire Paul Reiffel, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Southee.

New Zealand made excessive use of short-pitched deliveries in the first test, even after Mushfiqur was struck on the back of the helmet and taken to hospital with a head injury.

Boult and Southee each claimed a wicket to reduce Bangladesh to 38-2, but then came a long and impressive partnership between Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan (59).

Sarkar reached his first half century in tests of 54 balls as Bangladesh piled on 128 runs in the first session at a rate of almost five runs per over.

Shakib, who made a record-breaking 217 in the first test, scored his 20th test half century before falling for 59 at 179-5. That came during a period in which Bangladesh lost three quick wickets for 14 runs but Nurul and Nazmul, the two debutants, showed character to steady the innings.

”They came out with an aggressive mindset at the start and if we missed they were happy to try to hit a boundary,” Southee said. ”It did come hard, it took a long day’s work but it’s nice to think we can come back and the bowlers can put their feet up tomorrow.”