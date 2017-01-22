Rains washes out day 3 of 2nd test, NZ vs. Bangladesh

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) The third day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Pakistan was abandoned because of rain Sunday without a ball being bowled, leaving the match closely balanced with two extended days remaining.

After bringing an early end to play on the second day, rain continued throughout the night and into the afternoon in Christchurch. The pitch, surrounds and bowlers’ run-ups have remained covered throughout the day while the outfield became water-logged from the constant rain.

The umpires made the decision to abandon the day’s play at 4pm and play will start 30 minutes early on the fourth day Monday when the weather is expected to improve.

New Zealand was due to resume its first innings at 260-7 in reply to Bangladesh’s 289. Henry Nicholls is 56 not out – the third player to post a half century in the New Zealand innings – and fast bowler Tim Southee is unbeaten on 4.

New Zealand’s innings has been built around Ross Taylor’s 77 – his 27th half century which carried him past 6,000 test runs – and Tom Latham’s 68 – his sixth fifty in his last seven tests.

If no play is possible Sunday, as many as 196 overs remain to be bowled on the last two days leaving ample time for both teams to achieve a result.

New Zealand leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Wellington by seven wickets.