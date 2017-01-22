Rain delays 3rd day’s play in 2nd test, NZ vs. Bangladesh

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) Rain prevented any play prior to lunch Sunday on the third day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

After rain brought an early close to day two, showers continued throughout the night and morning in Christchurch and the pitch, surrounds and bowlers’ run-ups have remained covered while the outfield has become saturated.

Rain is forecast to continue, heavily at times, throughout the day and to abate in the evening.

New Zealand was due to resume its first innings at 260-7 in reply to Bangladesh’s 289. Henry Nicholls is 56 not out – the third player to post a half century in the New Zealand innings – and fast bowler Tim Southee is unbeaten on 4.

New Zealand’s innings has been built around Ross Taylor’s 77 – his 27th half century which carried him past 6,000 test runs – and Tom Latham’s 68 – his sixth fifty in his last seven tests.

If no play is possible Sunday, as many as 196 overs remain to be bowled on the last two days leaving ample time for both teams to achieve a result.

New Zealand leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Wellington by seven wickets.