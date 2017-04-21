Pakistan wins toss, opts to field vs Windies in 1st test

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and opted to field against the West Indies under overcast conditions in the first test on Friday.

Misbah said he’s not thinking too much about his retirement after the three-test series in the Caribbean along with another veteran Younis Khan, who needs 23 runs to complete 10,000 test runs.

Pakistan awarded a test debut to right-arm medium-fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, who has 244 wickets in 57 first-class matches.

West Indies included two left-handed debutant batsmen from Guyana: 20-year-old Shimron Hetmyer and Vishaul Singh.

West Indies has lost both the Twenty20 and one-day series against Pakistan, which is looking for its first ever test series win in the Caribbean.

—

Lineups:

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Vishaul Singh, Shane Dowrich, Roston Chase, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.

Pakistan: Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas.