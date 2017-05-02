Pakistan out for 393, leads West Indies by 81 in 2nd test
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) Pakistan was all out for 393 after tea on Tuesday for a first-innings lead of 81 runs over West Indies on the third day of the second test.
Pakistan added 64 in the final session, which it started on 329-7.
Azhar Ali top-scored in the innings with a 278-ball 105 for his 13th test century. Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, playing in his penultimate test, went for 99 – caught in the slips by Shai Hope off Jason Holder.
Shannon Gabriel took 4-81 but it was Holder who played an important role in curtailing Pakistan’s scoring rate with 3-42 off 29 overs.
West Indies scored 312 in its first innings.
Pakistan won the first test by seven wickets and is chasing its first-ever series win in the Caribbean.