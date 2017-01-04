Pakistan 16-2, trail by 522 runs at tea on day 2 of 3rd test

SYDNEY (AP) Australia declared its first innings at 538-8 on Wednesday before Josh Hazelwood took two wickets in an over to leave Pakistan reeling at 16-2 at tea on day two of the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Hazelwood removed Sharjeel Khan caught at slip by Matt Renshaw for four and trapped Babar Azam lbw for a duck four balls later to leave the visitors with a steep climb to avoid the follow on and prevent Australia from taking a series clean sweep.

At tea, Azhar Ali was 12 not out, with Younis Khan yet to score.

Earlier, Peter Handscomb became the third Australian batsman to score a century in the innings.

Handscomb scored 110 for his second test century in four matches and joined openers David Warner (113) and Matt Renshaw (184) in raising three figures this innings.

The 25-year-old raised his century after lunch with a single off spinner Yasir Shah and raised both arms to acknowledge the crowd and his teammates in the dressing room. Handscomb’s ton came off 195 balls with nine boundaries.

He was dismissed soon after in bizarre circumstances when his bat grazed the leg stump and dislodged the bail while attempting to cut a Wahab Riaz (3-89) delivery, to be out hit wicket.

Debutant Hilton Cartwright made 37 before being bowled by Imran Khan for the seamer’s second wicket of the day.

Matt Wade scored an enterprising 29 before lofting a simple catch to Babar off Azhar (2-70).

Smith then ended the host’s innings when Mitchell Starc (16) holed out to the deep off Azhar as Australia chased quick runs.

In the morning session, Renshaw’s bid to become the youngest Australian to score a test double-century fell 16 runs short.

The 20-year-old was attempting to become the youngest Australian to reach 200, a mark Don Bradman reached three times when aged 21 years. But his patient innings, in stark contrast to his opening partner Warner’s blistering century in the first session yesterday, ended on 184 when he played on to his own stumps from a rising Imran (2-111) delivery.