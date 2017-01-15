New Zealand 492-8 at tea on day 4, 1st test vs. Bangladesh

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) Bangladesh part-time spinner Mahmudullah captured two quick wickets just before tea on the fourth day of the first cricket test Sunday as New Zealand reached 492-8, edging closer to the tourist’s massive first innings total.

Handed the ball for the first time in the 133rd over of New Zealand’s innings, off-spinner Mahmudullah dismissed both B.J. Watling (49) and Tim Southee (1) in his first over to boost Bangladesh’s chances of holding a first innings lead.

At tea, New Zealand still trailed Bangladesh by 103 runs with allrounder Mitchell Santner 49 not out and Neil Wagner 7, but with a draw looming as the most likely result on a benign pitch at the Basin Reserve.

Earlier, Tom Latham made 177 and Henry Nicholls 53 to guide New Zealand past the follow-on mark of 395 as it replied to Bangladesh’s first innings of 595-8 declared.

Watling was out to the first ball bowled by Mahmudullah, caught by Imrul Kayes one run short of what would have been his 13th test 50, and Santner was left a run short of his second half century when tea was taken. The match has already produced one double century – Shakib Al Hasan’s 217 for Bangladesh – two centuries – Mushfiqur Rahman’s 159 and Latham’s 177 – and five half centuries to date.

New Zealand added 90 runs in 25 overs in the middle session for the loss of two wickets with Mahmudullah’s cameo at the bowling crease providing the highlight.

He had 2-15 from three overs at the break and almost had a third wicket. His success was a surprise after the team’s main off-spinner Mehedi Hasan went wicketless through 37 overs.

Mehedi made an outstanding beginning to his test career when he took 19 wickets in his recent debut series against England.