Malik ton helps Pakistan to ODI series win over West Indies

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) Shoaib Malik hit a majestic six to secure his century and a six-wicket victory as Pakistan swept to a series triumph over West Indies in their third and final one-day international on Tuesday.

After West Indies had reached 233-9 from its 50 overs and then made early inroads into Pakistan’s batting order, Malik (101) and Mohammad Hafeez (81) turned on the style to see the tourists through to 236-4 with nearly seven overs to spare.

Earlier, Shadab Khan (2-57) and Junaid Khan (2-60) had led the attack for Pakistan, which sealed a 2-1 series victory.