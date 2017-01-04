M.S. Dhoni retires as India’s limited-overs captain

NEW DELHI (AP) India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni has resigned as captain of the country’s limited-over teams, India’s cricket board said Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a tweet that Dhoni will, however, be available for selection for one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches against England this month as a player.

The 35-year-old Dhoni is considered one of India’s most successful captains. He has led India’s team in ODIs and T20s since retiring from test cricket in December 2014.

Rahul Johri, the BCCI’s CEO, said: ”On the behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats.’

Under Dhoni’s stewardship, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. India also reached the top of the test rankings in 2009 under his leadership.

India’s test skipper Virat Kohli is likely to succeed Dhoni as captain of the limited-over teams.

This story has been corrected to show that Dhoni retired from test cricket in December, 2014, not December last year.