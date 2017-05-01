Late rally for West Indies as Pakistan ends day 2 on 172-3

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) West Indies took three quick wickets after tea to leave the second test evenly balanced as Pakistan stumbled from 155 without loss to 172-3 at stumps on the second day, still 140 runs behind on Monday.

Opener Azhar Ali was undefeated on 81 and captain Misbah-ul-Haq 7 not out with Pakistan scoring slowly all day, including 66 runs off 30 overs in the final session at Kensington Oval.

Pakistan dominated the first two sessions, quickly bowling out the West Indies in its first innings for 312 before lunch, and reaching 106-0 at tea. But the West Indies dominated from then on.

Ahmed Shehzad’s charmed stay finally ended on 70 off 191 balls when he gently edged Devendra Bishoo’s legbreaker to Shai Hope at slip.

Baba Azam lasted only two balls, caught and bowled by Shannon Gabriel for a duck.

Pakistan was soon down to 161-3 and the West Indies had the prized wicket of Younis Khan, whose uncontrolled wallop to short midwicket was held very low by Gabriel off Bishoo. Younis went for a nine-ball duck and Bishoo finished on 2-53.

Captain Jason Holder was the other standout bowler for the hosts, grabbing no wickets but returning 0-8 off 10 overs to restrict Pakistan.

Bad light ended play for the day with 69 overs bowled by the West Indies.

Earlier, Shehzad was saved twice by no-balls after lunch. First, the opener called for a review after being out leg before wicket in the 24th over but Gabriel overstepped in one of his 8 no-balls. Shortly before tea, Shehzad was stumped after carelessly straying from his crease but it was another no-ball, this time by Roston Chase.

Pakistan dismissed Holder in the first over of the day, century-maker Chase in the second over, and conceded only 26 runs to the home side, which resumed from 286-6 overnight.

In his earliest stroke of luck, Shehzad was dropped on 3 by Vishaul Singh at mid on off Gabriel.

Holder was the first wicket to fall off the third ball of the day, without adding to his overnight total of 58, and bringing his and Chase’s seventh-wicket rescue partnership to an end at 132 runs. Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas caught Holder in two minds, and he edged behind.

Chase went in the next over, also without adding to his overnight score of 131. He edged fast bowler Mohammad Amir to the slips, where Younis took his third catch of the innings.

Eight down and the tail exposed, the West Indies didn’t last much longer.

Abbas finished with 4-56 in 23 overs, Amir took 3-65, and Yasir Shah got his second wicket.

Pakistan, which won the first of three tests, is chasing its first test series victory in the Caribbean.