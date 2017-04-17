Kumar’s 5-wicket haul earns Sunrisers exciting win in IPL

HYDERABAD, India (AP) Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad endured opening batsman Manan Vohra’s late charge to beat Kings XI Punjab by five runs in a nail-biting Indian Premier League match on Monday.

Vohra blazed 95 off 50 balls before he was undone by Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fast yorker in the 19th over, as Kings XI were bowled out for 154 with two balls to spare.

Sunrisers made 159-6. Captain David Warner lost the toss and was put in to bat first, and batted throughout the 20 overs for an unbeaten 70 off 54 balls.

”My heart is still pounding. T20 is a game where you must expect the unexpected,” said Kumar, who took 5-19. ”Warner and I had planned to bowl straight yorkers and it worked.”

Earlier, IPL leaders Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by four wickets for their fourth win in five matches.

Knight Riders edge Mumbai Indians on net run-rate. Sunrisers are third overall.

Kumar struck in his first two overs and spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi ran through the middle order with three quick wickets as Kings XI struggled to 82-6 in the 14th over.

But Vohra didn’t give up and smashed 21 runs off medium-pacer Barinder Sran in the 15th over, then hit Rashid for 20 in the next over with two fours and two sixes.

Vohra was dropped on 83 by Shikhar Dhawan at deep cover off Kumar, but the medium-pacer dismissed three batsmen in his return spell of two overs and became the leading IPL wicket-taker with 15 from five matches.

Earlier, Manish Pandey hit an unbeaten 69 off 49 deliveries as Knight Riders chased down 169-6 with a ball to spare against the Daredevils.

Yusuf Pathan, 59, and Pandey batted resolutely and combined for 110 runs for the fourth wicket off 72 balls after Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan, 2-28, struck in his first two overs to reduce Knight Riders to 21-3.

Yusuf hit six fours and two sixes before he top-edged Chris Morris’ short delivery. Knight Riders still needed 38 off 31 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav couldn’t handle the pressure before he drove an easy catch to Zaheer off Pat Cummins, 2-39, as Daredevils dragged themselves back into the game with nine required off the last over.

Chris Woakes was stumped next ball. Pandey smashed legspinner Cummins over long on for a six and ran two runs to complete the target.

Nathan Coulter-Nile made an impressive IPL debut for Knight Riders with 3-22 after captain Gautam Gambhir won the toss and opted to field first.

The Daredevils struggled at 110-4 in 15 overs until teen Rishabh Pant, 38 off 16 balls, hammered three sixes and two fours in medium-pacer Umesh Yadav’s 16th over that lifted the total to 168-7.

Coulter-Nile could have added the wicket of Chris Morris on 16, but he was first dropped by Yadav, and Gambhir missed an easy catch at covers in the 19th over.

On Tuesday, bottom sides Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore meet at Rajkot.