Highest wicket-takers in test cricket

LONDON (AP) England’s James Anderson has become the sixth bowler to take 500 test wickets after dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite on Day 2 of the third test against the West Indies at Lord’s.

Leading wicket-takers in test cricket=

800-Muttiah Muralitharan, Sri Lanka (133 tests)

708-Shane Warne, Australia (145)

619-Anil Kumble, India (132)

563-Glenn McGrath, Australia (124)

519-Courtney Walsh, West Indies (132)

500-x-James Anderson, England (129)

434-Kapil Dev, India (131)

431-Sir Richard Hadlee, New Zealand (86)

421-Shaun Pollock, South Africa (108)

417-x-Harbhajan Singh, India (103)

417-x-Dale Steyn, South Africa (85)

x-active