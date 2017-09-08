Highest wicket-takers in test cricket
LONDON (AP) England’s James Anderson has become the sixth bowler to take 500 test wickets after dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite on Day 2 of the third test against the West Indies at Lord’s.
Leading wicket-takers in test cricket=
800-Muttiah Muralitharan, Sri Lanka (133 tests)
708-Shane Warne, Australia (145)
619-Anil Kumble, India (132)
563-Glenn McGrath, Australia (124)
519-Courtney Walsh, West Indies (132)
500-x-James Anderson, England (129)
434-Kapil Dev, India (131)
431-Sir Richard Hadlee, New Zealand (86)
421-Shaun Pollock, South Africa (108)
417-x-Harbhajan Singh, India (103)
417-x-Dale Steyn, South Africa (85)
x-active