Hafeez recalled for ODI series against Australia

ISLAMABAD (AP) All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been added to Pakistan’s squad as the 16th player for the five-match one-day international cricket series in Australia.

The Pakistan Cricket Board says coach Mickey Arthur and captain Azhar Ali had requested the selection committee to send Hafeez to Australia for the ODI series, starting on Jan. 13.

Hafeez had been out of international cricket since the tour of England last year due to poor form and fitness problems, and missed Pakistan’s series against the West Indies and New Zealand.

However, he was recently cleared to bowl again after being banned for an illegal action, and apparently this prompted team management to recall the all-rounder.

The 36-year-old Hafeez has played 177 one-day internationals and scored 5,404 runs at an average of 32.35 and has taken 129 wickets at an average of 34.87 with his offspin bowling.