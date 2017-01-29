England win toss and opt to bowl vs India in 2nd T20

NAGPUR, India (AP) England won the toss and opted to bowl in the second Twenty20 against India on Sunday. The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0.

India made one change to their team from Kanpur with Amit Mishra replacing Parvez Rasool to make it two legspinners in the playing eleven.

England also made one change, bringing in Liam Dawson in place of Liam Plunkett. The left-arm spinner was included to take advantage of the baked pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra.

England: Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson.