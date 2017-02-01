England win toss and opt to bowl in 3rd T20

BANGALORE, India (AP) England won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final Twenty20 against India in Bangalore.

This was a third-successive win of the coin toss for visiting skipper Eoin Morgan in this short series, and he followed the script from first two matches by asking the home team to bat first again.

The series is pegged at 1-1. England won the first T20 in Kanpur by seven wickets. India won the second T20 in Nagpur by five runs.

The hosts made one change from the last game. Hard-hitting youngster Rishabh Pant makes his international debut, replacing Manish Pandey, who was India’s second-highest run scorer in Nagpur.

The visitors made one change. Liam Plunkett comes back into the side after missing out in Nagpur.

The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium looked dry. There is no danger of dew affecting the game thanks to the sub-surface aeration system, which is part of the newly installed state-of-the-art drainage system.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra.

England: Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett

