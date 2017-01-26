England bowling first vs India in 1st T20

KANPUR, India (AP) England won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first Twenty20 on Thursday.

Virat Kohli and Lokesh Rahul made a good start for India, at 33 without loss after four overs.

India won the five-test series 4-0, and the three-match one-day international series 3-0.

The hosts made a couple of surprising choices, with Kohli opening, and legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal included ahead of Amit Mishra.

Allrounder Parvez Rasool makes his T20 debut, and Manish Pandey is in after missing out the ODI series. Ashish Nehra makes a comeback after last featuring in the World Twenty20 last year.

England brought in T20 specialists Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan, and they spearhead the pace attack.

Sam Billings continues to open the innings in the absence of the injured Alex Hales, and Joe Root returns after missing the third ODI in Kolkata. Jonny Bairstow misses out.

This is the first T20 to be hosted at Green Park Stadium. The pitch bore a greenish tinge, but it looked a batting beauty with true bounce. The early start to the game should avoid any issues with dew.

Lineups:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra.

England: Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett.