Elgar underpinning SAfrica’s reply in 1st test v England

LONDON (AP) Dean Elgar was delivering another important captain’s innings at Lord’s, reaching 54 not out and ushering South Africa to 96-2 at tea on Day 2 of the first test against England on Friday.

Taking the lead from new England captain Joe Root, who made 190 in his team’s 458 all out, the left-handed Elgar was underpinning South Africa’s reply while he stands in as skipper for the unavailable Faf du Plessis.

The Proteas lost Heino Kuhn (1), who edged Stuart Broad to Alastair Cook at first slip, and Hashim Amla (29), who was trapped lbw on the back foot off a delivery from Moeen Ali that span sharply.

J.P. Duminy was unbeaten on 8 alongside Elgar, who struck eight fours – two of them coming from lovely straight drives off the bowling of Ali and fellow spinner Liam Dawson.

South Africa trailed by 362 runs and was only going along at 3 an over.

Broad was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 1-8 off six overs, backing up his unbeaten 57 that provided an entertaining flourish to England’s innings on another glorious day in northwest London. It was the fast bowler’s first fifty in nearly four years.

Resuming on 357-5, England scored 101 more runs in 95 minutes – with Root only adding six to his overnight score of 184, a record by an England player in his first test as captain.

On the first ball of the day’s third over, Root edged behind a delivery from Morne Morkel and looked thoroughly miserable as he walked off to a standing ovation, having missed the chance to register a second double century at Lord’s after one against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Morkel trapped the recalled Dawson lbw for a duck two balls later before England counter-attacked through Ali and Broad, who added 46 runs for the eighth wicket – mostly through swipes to the boundary from Broad.

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada dismissed Ali (bowled for 87) and Mark Wood (lbw 0) in the space of three balls but Broad continued his assault, smashing Morkel for successive sixes to bring up his half-century.

James Anderson was the last man out for 12, edging Morkel behind after sharing a 45-run last-wicket partnership.

Broad struck eight fours as well as his two sixes.

