Delhi pull off 2nd biggest successful run chase in IPL

NEW DELHI (AP) Delhi Daredevils pulled off the second highest successful run chase in Indian Premier League history when they overhauled Gujarat Lions’ 208 with 15 balls to spare on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant, with 97 off 43 balls, and opener Sanju Samson, with 61 off 31, combined for a staggering 143 runs in less than 11 overs for the second wicket.

Pant was particularly destructive, hitting nine sixes, starting with the second ball he faced. He hit James Faulkner for three sixes in one over. He was out, with victory well in sight, when he edged Basil Thampi behind in the 15th over, to a collective groan from the home crowd.

Delhi finished on 214-3 after Gujarat posted 208-7. Delhi remained at sixth place but still in contention for the top-four playoffs.

Gujarat’s playoff hopes have all but gone.