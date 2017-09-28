D/L method win sees England take ODI series with West Indies

LONDON (AP) Moeen Ali saved England and took his team to a series victory over West Indies with a six-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis method in their fourth one-day international on Wednesday.

Ali and Jos Buttler put together a perfectly-timed partnership of 77 from 48 balls to lift England from well behind the required run rate to just ahead when rain fell at the Oval and ended play.

England ended on 258-5 in 35.1 overs, good enough to win after West Indies had posted 356-5 from their 50 overs.

Ali was 48 not out from 25 balls and Buttler 43 not out from 35 and their match-winning stand put England 3-0 up with one game to play in the series.

West Indies lost despite their best batting performance of the series, with opener Evin Lewis producing a brilliant 176 from 130 balls before he had to leave on a stretcher, retiring hurt, after hitting the ball into his own ankle and sustaining a hairline fracture.

The victory completed a successful summer of cricket for England, which won test and one-day series over both South Africa and West Indies, and a T20 series over the South Africans.

That success should have put England in buoyant mood ahead of the Ashes in two months’ time, only for the arrest of allrounder Ben Stokes over a late-night incident this week to cast a shadow over England’s preparations.