Chasing series sweep, Australia wins toss, bats in 3rd test

SYDNEY (AP) Chasing a sweep of the three-match series, Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss Tuesday and chose to bat in the third test against Pakistan.

Australia has changed a winning lineup for the first time in three tests, adding a second spinner and selecting allrounder Hilton Cartwright for his test debut on a Sydney Cricket Ground pitch expected to favor spin.

Cartwright comes in at the expense of batsman Nic Maddinson at No.6, while left-arm orthodox spinner Steve O’Keefe replaces paceman Jackson Bird as the only two changes to the XI since it beat South Africa in Adelaide and then won the first two tests against Pakistan.

It is O’Keefe’s fourth test appearance and first since Australia’s dismal tour of Sri Lanka last July and August, where it lost 3-0.

Pakistan also made two changes with seamer Imran Khan coming in for Sohail Khan and Sharjeel Khan for opener Sami Aslam. Pakistan is searching for its first victory in Australia since 1995, a span of 12 matches.

Captain Misbah-ul-Haq will play despite hinting at his retirement after Pakistan’s capitulation on the final day of the second test at Melbourne to lose by an innings and 18 runs.

The 42-year-old Misbah has posted scores of 4, 5, 11 and 0 in his four innings so far in the series.

—

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Imran Khan.

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi, India and Richard Illingworth, England.

TV Umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.