Chase pays off as Mumbai beats Sunrisers in IPL by 4 wickets

MUMBAI, India (AP) The chasing team at Wankhede Stadium won for the sixth straight Indian Premier League game as Mumbai Indians beat defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets on Wednesday.

Mumbai won the toss and opted to field in what turned out to be a wise decision, given the recent success of teams batting second at this ground. Sunrisers made 158-8 off 20 overs, with only openers Shikhar Dhawan (48) and David Warner (49) achieving significant scores. Man-of-the-match Jasprit Bumrah took 3-24 as Sunrisers’ middle-order collapsed.

Mumbai reached 159-6 in 18.4 overs with Nitish Rana (45), Parthiv Patel (39) and Krunal Pandya (37) making the key contributions. Pandya was particularly aggressive in his 20-ball knock, smashing three fours and three sixes.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 3-21.

Sunrisers dropped from top of the league to second place with four points after wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions.

Mumbai also has four points, moving up to third, after losing against Rising Pune Supergiant and beating Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders face Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.