Bangladesh wins toss and bats in the 1st T20 vs. Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has won the toss and elected to bat first in the first of the two Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Bangladesh handed allrounder Mohammad Saifuddin his first international cap. The 20-year-old is a left-handed batsman and a right-arm seam bowler.

Sri Lanka included Kusal Perera, who missed the one-day international series due to injury in the team.

The hosts also called up Twenty20 specialists Dilshan Munaweera, Chamara Kapugedera and Vikum Sanjaya.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Kusal Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Chamara Kapugedera, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Lasith Malinga, Vikum Sanjaya.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, , Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman,Taskin Ahmed.