Bangladesh vs. Australia Scoreboard

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (AP) Scoreboard Thursday at the end of Australia’s first innings on the fourth day of the second test against Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium:

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 305=

Australia 1st Innings=

(Overnight 377-9)

Matt Renshaw c Rahim b M Rahman 4

David Warner c Kayes b M Rahman 123

Steven Smith b Islam 58

Peter Handscomb run out 82

Glenn Maxwell c Rahim b Hasan 38

Hilton Cartwright c Sarkar b Hasan 18

Matthew Wade lbw b M. Rahman 8

Ashton Agar b Shakib 22

Pat Cummins lbw b Hasan 4

Steve O’Keefe not out 8

Nathan Lyon c Kayes b M. Rahman 0

Extras: (1w, 8b, 3lb) 12.

TOTAL: (all out) 377.

Overs: 119.5.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-98, 3-250, 4-298, 5-321, 6-342, 7-346, 8-364, 9-376, 10-377.

Bowling: Mehidy Hasan 38-6-93-3, Mustafizur Rahman 20.5-2-84-4 (1w), Shakib Al Hasan 311-3-82-1, Taijul Islam 21-1-78-1, Nasir Hossain 6-2-14-0, Mominul Haque 2-0-6-0, Sabbir Rahman 1-0-9-0.

Toss: Bangladesh.

Series: Bangladesh leads two-test series 1-0.

Umpires: Ian Gould and Nigel Llong, England.

Third Umpire: Aleem Dar, Pakistan. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.