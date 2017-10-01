Bangladesh 49-3 facing big target of 424 vs. South Africa

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa (AP) South Africa’s Morne Morkel took two wickets in the first over of Bangladesh’s second innings, heaping the pressure on the tourists as they faced an imposing target of 424 in the first test.

Morkel bowled Tamim Iqbal for a duck fourth ball of the first over and had Mominul Haque out for 0 lbw off the sixth ball – even though TV replays showed the ball was missing the stumps. Bangladesh limped to tea on Day 4 on Sunday on 49-3, still 375 runs adrift.

Imrul Kayes was out to spinner Keshav Maharaj for 32 to take the teams to tea. Mushfiqur Rahim was 16 not out having been given a second chance.

It could have been better for Morkel – and worse for Bangladesh – after he bowled Mushfiqur second ball of his second over, sending the middle stump cartwheeling out the ground. Morkel overstepped for a no ball, though, and Mushfiqur was called back.

In a tumultuous session for him, Morkel left the field a little later with what appeared to be a rib or chest injury.

Also, Imrul was dropped by Faf du Plessis at second slip on 8 to deny Kagiso Rabada an early wicket.

Even with those let-offs, Bangladesh, which has never won a test against South Africa, still faces an uphill task to save the game at Senwes Park.

South Africa captain Du Plessis and Temba Bavuma earlier made half-centuries in a 142-run stand for the fourth wicket, scoring at a brisk rate and allowing the Proteas to declare their second innings on 247-6. Du Plessis made 81 and Bavuma 71.