Bangladesh 154-3 on day 1 of 1st test vs. New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) A dominant innings of 56 by Tamim Iqbal and a patient unbeaten 64 by Mominul Haque on Thursday steered Bangladesh to 154-3 at stumps on a wet and windy opening day of the first test against New Zealand.

Rain allowed only 40.2 overs of play before bad light ended play following a day on which gale force winds battered the stadium, making life uncomfortable for batsmen and bowlers.

Tamim played a key role after Bangladesh was sent in to bat on a green but spongy wicket at the Basin Reserve.

He raced to his 20th test half century – his fourth in six innings against New Zealand in New Zealand – from 48 balls from which he hit 10 fours.

When he posted his half century, Bangladesh was 56-1, of which he had scored 52.

While the pitch had bright green hue that suggested aid for seamers, it was softer than expected which negated their pace.

Iqbal scored freely from the outset but lost his opening partner, Imrul Kayes, who hooked a short ball from Tim Southee directly to Trent Boult on the fine leg boundary.

After lunch, Tamim rushed quickly to his half century. He struck an elegant cover drive for four from Tim Southee’s third ball after the resumption – his eighth boundary – then repeated the shot from the bowling of Colin de Grandhomme next over.

Tamim then pulled a shorter ball from de Grandhomme for four two balls later, moving to 49 when the total was 52. He was especially hard on Boult who struggled to find his length as he bowled with the gale force wind as his back. Tamim took six boundaries from the first 19 balls he faced from Boult whose first spell of three overs cost 26 runs.

But Boult had his revenge when he trapped Tamim lbw for 56 when Bangladesh was 60. South African umpire Marais Erasmus turned down the appeal but New Zealand’s challenge was upheld by the video review.

The prospect of play in the final session looked bleak. The umpires had been heading to the middle for the scheduled resumption when some of the heaviest showers of the day began to fall and the full covers were deployed.

But at 5.40pm, in fading light, the players took the field again and another 11.2 overs were bowled.

In that time Mominul reached his half century from 79 balls with nine fours and a six. And Mahmdullah fell to a catch by wicketkeeper B.J. Watling off Neil Wanger who finished with 1-28 from 11 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan was dropped by Mitchell Santner off Watling and ended the day 5 not out.

The winds gusted to 140 kph and so severe were some of the gusts that television cameramen were forced to abandon their position on high scaffolding at the southern end of the ground due to safety concerns.