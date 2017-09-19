Bairstow 100, England eases to victory over WI in 1st ODI

England's captain Eoin Morgan, centre, West Indies captain Jason Holder, left, and umpires inspect the pitch as play is delayed due to a wet outfield before the first Royal London One Day International match between England and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) England gave Jonny Bairstow another go at the top of the order and he responded with a maiden one-day international century in a comfortable seven-wicket win over West Indies in the series-opener on Tuesday.

Bairstow was 100 not out, reaching three figures on the penultimate ball of the match. Next delivery, Ben Stokes launched a six over long-on to seal the win.

England finished on 210-3 off 30.5 overs, easily chasing down West Indies’ 204-9 off 42 overs in the shortened match.

A two-hour delay for a wet outfield meant the game was reduced to 42 overs per side, but any suggestion that that would play into the hands of the West Indies, the world 20-over champions, was dispelled.

Apart from a burst of boundary-hitting from Chris Gayle at the start of the West Indian innings and a fighting 41 not out from Jason Holder at the end, the tourists were outclassed.

Stokes took 3-43 to restrict the West Indians to a below-par total, and Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid had two each.

Bairstow and Joe Root (54) put together a 125-run stand for the second wicket and England won with ease to take the lead in the five-match series.