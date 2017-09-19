Bairstow 100, England eases to victory over WI in 1st ODI

MANCHESTER, England (AP) England gave Jonny Bairstow another go at the top of the order and he responded with a maiden one-day international century in a comfortable seven-wicket win over West Indies in the series-opener on Tuesday.

Bairstow was 100 not out, reaching three figures on the penultimate ball of the match. Next delivery, Ben Stokes launched a six over long-on to seal the win.

England finished on 210-3 off 30.5 overs, easily chasing down West Indies’ 204-9 off 42 overs in the shortened match.

A two-hour delay for a wet outfield meant the game was reduced to 42 overs per side, but any suggestion that that would play into the hands of the West Indies, the world 20-over champions, was dispelled.

Apart from a burst of boundary-hitting from Chris Gayle at the start of the West Indian innings and a fighting 41 not out from Jason Holder at the end, the tourists were outclassed.

Stokes took 3-43 to restrict the West Indians to a below-par total, and Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid had two each.

Bairstow and Joe Root (54) put together a 125-run stand for the second wicket and England won with ease to take the lead in the five-match series.