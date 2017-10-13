Azam and seamers spur Pakistan to 83-run victory

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Pakistan rode on Babar Azam’s century and brilliant bowling by its seamers upfront to notch a convincing 83-run victory against Sri Lanka in the first one-day international on Friday.

Azam returned to form with 103 off 131 balls and Shoaib Malik swelled Pakistan total to 292-6 by smashing 81 off 61 deliveries after being sent into bat.

Seamers Hasan Ali and Rumman Raees snared six wickets in between them before Lahiru Thirimanne (53) and Akila Dananjaya (50 not out) delayed the inevitable and carried Sri Lanka to 209-8.

Malik and Azam combined in a 139-run fourth wicket stand before both fell to seamer Suranga Lakmal (2-47) late in the innings as Pakistan scored 89 runs in the last 10 overs.

The second ODI of five-match series will be played at Abu Dhabi on Monday.