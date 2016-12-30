Australia-Pakistan Scoreboard
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Scoreboard Friday at the end of Australia’s first innings on the fifth day of the second cricket test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:
Pakistan, 1st Innings, 433-9 decl=
Australia, 1st Innings=
(Overnight 465-6)=
Matt Renshaw b Yasir 10
David Warner c Sarfraz b Wahab 144
Usman Khawaja c Sarfraz b Wahab 97
Steve Smith not out 165
Peter Handscomb c Sami b Sohail 54
Nic Maddinson b Yasir 22
Matthew Wade c Asad b Sohail 9
Mitchell Starc c Asad b Sohail 84
Nathan Lyon c and b Yasir 12
Extras (1b, 12lb, 1w, 13nb) 27
Total: (for eight wickets declared) 624
Overs: 142. Batting time: 647 minutes.
Fall of wicket: 1-46, 2-244, 3-282,4-374, 5-433, 6-454, 7-608, 8-624.
Did not bat: Josh Hazelwood, Jackson Bird.
Bowling: Mohammad Amir 33-6-91-0 (1nb), Sohail Khan 31-7-131-3, Yasir Shah 41-2-207-3, Wahab Riyaz 32-5-147-2 (12nb), Azhar Ali 5-0-35-0.
Toss: Pakistan
Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Sundaram Ravi, India.
Television umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.