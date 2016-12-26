Australia edge Pakistan on rain-shortened first day

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Australia took honors on the rain curtailed opening day of the first cricket test against Pakistan after only two sessions were possible at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

Having won the toss, Pakistan was 142-4 with opener Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq unbeaten on 66 and 4 respectively.

Light rain forced players to an early tea break and continued before umpires Ian Gould and Sundaram Ravi called off play leaving the day 39.1 overs short. Play will resume 30 minutes early on the remaining days to make up for the lost time.

Azhar, with a stubborn innings, stood between Pakistan and a meek capitulation, as Australia’s swing and seam trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Jackson Bird made the tourists work hard for runs on a surface on which it was difficult to force the pace.

Bird, 2-53, was outstanding and claimed the wickets of the two most senior Pakistan batsmen Younis Khan (21) and skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (11) as the tourists stumbled from a comfortable 111-2 to 124-4.

Bird beat Younis off the pitch and bowled the right hander.

Misbah, having opened the scoring with a six off Nathan Lyon, edged Bird to his pads and Nic Maddinson at short leg caught the ball inches off the ground.

Azhar his four boundaries off 135 balls and batted obdurately for his 25th half century in his 56th test, holding the innings together and sharing a 51-run stand for the third wicket with Younis. It was Azhar’s second half century in as many innings following his 71 runs in Pakistan’s gallant run-chase in the 39-run loss in the first test in Brisbane last week.

Pakistan was 60 -2 at lunch after a slow morning session.

Swing bowler Josh Hazelwood had Babar Azam caught by skipper Steve Smith for 23 runs off the last ball before the lunch break.

Opener Sami Aslam was caught by Smith three balls after he introduced offspinner Lyon to the attack after Australia’s pacemen failed to make inroads in the first 11 overs. Lyon got a ball to turn sharply and lefthander Sami edged to Smith after scoring 9 off 41 balls.